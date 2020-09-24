The Star

Clarence J. Nelson, also known as “Mr. Joe Nelson” to most people, went to be with his heavenly father on September 1, 2020. Joe was born on August 10, 1934 in Weare, New Hampshire. He attended the school in Weare, after school he enlisted in the United States Navy and was in the CB unit. Joe learned his operating engineers’ skills. He worked with the Operation Engineer Union construction projects in the New England area. Later becoming the owner of his own business, C.J. Construction Inc. for many years retiring at age 53. After retiring, he and his wife Mary of 63 years, traveled and did volunteer work in California at a Christian camp until age 80 when they moved to Port St. Joe. Joe loved to garden and had beautiful flowers at his place