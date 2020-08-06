Speeding in tourist corridor

Staff Writer

The Star

We are vacationers that love Port St. Joe and the gulf communities but the amount of people speeding in their cars is astounding and very dangerous.

The county could raise some serious money by having speed traps and more police presence on these roads.

I have noticed that many of the culprits are construction workers and people with Florida tags. The beach communities need tourists but to disregard the pedestrians and bikers by speeding down roads that people cross to reach the beaches is dangerous and unnecessary.

I hope that the Gulf County Sheriffs’ Office will use radar to deter the speeding before someone loses a life.

Jodi Isaacs