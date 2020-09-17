The greatest day believers have yet to experience

By Sheryl H. Boldt

Special to The Star

What has been the most anticipated event of your life? The greatest day ever? The moment you felt would never arrive?

As a freshman in high school, I looked at the seniors on graduation day with such envy, feeling like that day would never come for me.

As an engaged woman, I thought surely my wedding day would never arrive.

Later, as a mother in labor enduring endless hours of unbearable pain, I wondered if I’d ever hold my baby in my arms.

Eventually each eager expectation was realized. Even so, I can’t begin to compare these milestones to the experience that will eclipse all experiences.

If you’re like me, some of your earliest memories involve hearing about a faraway place called heaven. This magical place seemed more like a fantasy than reality. As we’ve matured in our relationship with our Savior, we’ve accepted the reality of this beautiful eternity, but still can’t shake the surrealness of it all.

We find it hard to imagine the day we’ll stand before the One Who loved us so much that He died for our sins – and experience what it really means to be adopted into His family, as described in Romans 8:22-23 (ESV):

“For we know that the whole creation has been groaning together in the pains of childbirth until now. And not only the creation, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies.”

We often thought the much-anticipated milestones on our calendars would never come, but they did. So will the day when we race through the gates of heaven straight into our Father’s arms

Indeed, through years of studying, months of waiting to become someone’s husband or wife or hours of seemingly-endless childbirth, it’s easy to think the end results are too far away and not worth the frustrations, disappointments and pain.

But they are. Every time. Especially as we wait eagerly for the day when our adoption will be completed. With our new glorified bodies, we’ll enjoy everything our Father has planned for us, for all eternity.

And that will be our greatest day ever.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.