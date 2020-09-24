What is your prayer for our president?

By Sheryl H. Boldt

Special to The Star

“My Prayer for My President” was my very first column. In that column, I wrote and offered a prayer for President Obama. Today I extend a similar prayer for President Trump. As he navigates the difficult waters of the campaign season, COVID-19, civil unrest, and racial tensions, he needs supernatural wisdom.

Anytime I find myself at the end of my rope, or when I don’t know which way to turn, I’ve learned to go to Someone Who knows exactly what to do every time.

This is exactly what I pray our president (and every political and spiritual leader) will do.

Imagine the stress President Trump is under. Whether we agree with his politics or not, he’s our president, the leader of our country and the highest representative of the country we love. This alone gives us reason to pray.

It is my hope that President Trump will recall (and gain encouragement from) the way some of the leaders in the Bible handled extreme stress:

David’s men were so angry they threatened to stone him. But David “strengthened himself in the Lord his God.” He then “inquired of the Lord” regarding his next course of action. (see 1 Samuel 30:6, 8 AMPC).

Similarly, when Jehoshaphat faced a great army coming against them, he prayed as he stood before his people, “O Lord, God of our fathers, are You not God in Heaven? And do You not rule over all the kingdoms of the nations? In Your hand are power and might, so that none is able to withstand You.” He ended the prayer with, “We do not know what to do, but our eyes are upon You” (2 Chronicles 20:6, 12 AMPC).

David and Jehoshaphat made critical decisions only after they inquired of the Lord.

I can’t help but remember how God has used difficult times in my life to mold me to become more like Him. I’m convinced God can use anything – any trial, any occurrence – in anyone’s life to draw them to God’s love and accomplish His purposes. This should be a component of every prayer we pray.

My prayer for President Trump:

Father God, I pray President Trump will seek You for direction so he can wisely lead the country we love. Help him spend as much time in Your Word as necessary to have the courage to lead the United States of America. Please give Donald J. Trump a burning desire to be a man after Your heart. Let him experience Your love, Your faithfulness and Your purpose in every part of his life. Amen.

This is my prayer for my president. What’s yours?

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.