Is God like the famous horse whisperer?

By R.A. Mathews Special to the Star

Does God talk to animals? You know, like the horse whisperer?

Take a moment to ponder this. Yes or no?

Here’s a hint--- was Noah out there lassoing critters, dragging them into the Ark?

That's not in the Bible.

“They went into the ark to Noah …” Genesis 7:8

Apparently, God had a talk with those animals.

Raise your hand if you got that. Very good!

This one’s harder. Does God tell animals to care for people? Is that in the Bible? Yes or no?

Yes! But who? Here’s another hint. Is it:

A) Moses

B) John the Baptist

C) Elijah

D) Jesus.

Think for a second.

After the reigns of King David and his son, Solomon, Israel splits into the Northern Kingdom and Southern Kingdom.

Civil war ensues. The Southern Kingdom, Judah, ultimately gains stability with good King Asa, who reigns 41 years.

During Asa’s long reign in the south, the Northern Kingdom, known simply as Israel, is a mess. Two kings are assassinated, a third commits suicide rather than face assassination, and there’s internal civil war. Ultimately evil King Ahab reigns, who tries to separate the people from God.

“Ahab … did evil … and served Baal and worshipped him … Ahab did more to provoke the Lord … than all the kings of Israel who were before him.” 1 Kings 16:30-33

God isn’t having it. He sends a prophet who tells Ahab that disaster is upon him.

“As the Lord … lives … there shall be neither dew nor rain these years except by my word,” the prophet says. 1 Kings 17:1

Drought is a terrible thing because it brings famine. God knew Ahab would get even and he tried, searching Israel and other countries to kill the prophet. But God had sent his man to safety.

“And the word of the Lord came to him, ‘Depart from here and turn eastward and hide yourself by the brook Cherith, which is east of the Jordan.’”

Now how was the prophet going to survive in that wilderness?

Here it comes --- God instructs animals to care for Elijah!

God says, “I have commanded the ravens to feed you there.“

“So … the ravens brought him bread and meat in the morning, and bread and meat in the evening, and he drank from the brook.” 1 Kings 17:2-6

God is an animal whisperer!

I tell this story because of my dearest childhood friend, Wyatt. He's a lawyer and has an injured eye. When his mom was sick recently, he broke a blood vessel in his good eye lifting her. Now he can’t see, can’t work.

There’s more.

His mom then died. He passed out twice the day of the funeral, ending up in the hospital where he contracted not only COVID-19 but a horrible bacterial infection. He was very sick.

Weeks later, Wyatt was able to leave but had to remain quarantined at home. Even so, that was great news - he could be with the joy of his life, Lolly. Sweetest little dog ever.

Once home, he learned Lolly had died.

“She grieved herself to death,” he told me, fighting back tears. “She thought I’d left her.”

What could I say?

I waited a few days. “Wyatt, let’s get you a puppy!”

He liked that idea. “But I don't think I have enough energy.”

When I next talked to Wyatt, he was positively cheerful. What miracle had happened?

“I have three baby kittens,” he said. “All girls!”

He hasn’t named them yet. I call them K1, K2, and K3. It’s K3 that pads after Wyatt everywhere he goes, which delights him.

Did God whisper something to that kitten? He surely knew Wyatt needed help.

A friend in Covington County, Alabama, also adopted a pet after hers died.

“She's a joy!” my friend said.

As you may know, Covington County has been hit hard by COVID-19, just like Florida.

“A pet could help those grieving here,” she said, “and the quarantined. A pet is great company!”

Exactly.

If you’ve lost a loved one or are living alone, consider adopting a pet. And don’t be surprised if something unusual happens; remember the ravens.

Our Lord, the whisperer.

Read more of Rev. Mathews’ writings at 247Xn.com. Copyright © 2020 R.A. Mathews. All rights reserved.