Congressman Dunn Condemns “Abhorrent and Unacceptable” Violence on Capitol Hill

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) issued the following statement at 4 p.m. this afternoon regarding the current protest on Capitol Hill and security breach.

"“The violent behavior we’re currently seeing is abhorrent and unacceptable. Our Constitution protects the right to peacefully assemble; however, it does not excuse breaking into the Capitol or assaulting law enforcement officers. I absolutely do not condone the behavior of the protestors who have breached security and broken the law. While I will still contest the electoral college results today, I will do so in a peaceful and lawful way.

Thank you to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement who have worked to protect me, my colleagues, and the Hill staff. Your selflessness and courage is invaluable.”