SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
OPINION

Letters: Nuclear site inspections must have no waiting period

The Star

Dear Editor:

If President Biden concludes a deal with Iran or North Korea, he must insist we be allowed to inspect suspected sites without a waiting period. f there is a waiting period, they can move the materials for making a nuclear weapon - such as enriched uranium - to a second site during the waiting period for the first site. Then when the second site comes under suspicion, it will have a waiting period during which the material can be moved to a third site; and so on.

Letters to the editor

Alex Sokolow

Port St. Joe