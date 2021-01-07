Top Online stories for December

The Star

1: Roads to be renamed for combat heroes

2: Teamwork triumphs over trouble

More:TOP ONLINE STORIES FOR OCTOBER

3: Capital City Bank opens new office

4: Historic Port Theatre will begin restoration

5: Terry, Evans honored as district's tops

6: Breaking news: Sacred Heart begins vaccinating staff

7: A lighthouse rebuilt, in miniature

8: PSJ Farmers Market hosts 'grand finale' Saturday

9: What to expect when you get a coronavirus test: Stay calm, don't wiggle

10: Saying goodbye to the Donna Kay