TOP ONLINE: Comfort food, concealed weapons hit the spot for online readers

The Star

1: What Southern Folks Eat: Comfort food for uncomfortable times

2: Former Dalkeith fire chief presumed drowned

More:Top Online stories for December

More:Top Online stories for October

3: Teamwork triumphs over trouble

4: What Southern Folks Eat: Here's to a delicious new year

5: Taking the plunge

6: Concealed weapons licensure crosses 2,000 mark

7: Florida man buys Porsche with check printed from home computer

8: New Year’s Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago over the years

9: Hunker Down: We could see clearly back then

10: Chasing Shadows spurs a childhood memory