TOP ONLINE: Comfort food, concealed weapons hit the spot for online readers
The Star
1: What Southern Folks Eat: Comfort food for uncomfortable times
2: Former Dalkeith fire chief presumed drowned
More:Top Online stories for December
More:Top Online stories for October
3: Teamwork triumphs over trouble
4: What Southern Folks Eat: Here's to a delicious new year
5: Taking the plunge
6: Concealed weapons licensure crosses 2,000 mark
7: Florida man buys Porsche with check printed from home computer
8: New Year’s Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago over the years
9: Hunker Down: We could see clearly back then
10: Chasing Shadows spurs a childhood memory