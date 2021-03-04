Letters: Croft was blessing to Gulf County citizens

The Star

Learning that Tim Croft will no longer be at The Star is certainly sad news for all of us. Those like myself that enjoyed his insight and desire to present information so as to inform was such a blessing.

His desire to report from the “happenings” at the Courthouse and in particular the goings on of the County Commission was so important in keeping everyone informed! His desire to report as to the lack of attitude of the commission to revisit “countywide voting” and other most important topics was such a gift.

One would believe there are some who are rejoicing with his departure and thinking in some small way they had something to do with it?

It has been noted that The St. Joe Company is redesigning the Panhandle and with the departure of Tim the future of The Star has certainly been redesigned! At the beginning Mr. Smith created the paper for our county and the Family Ramsey’s took control, and during both of these periods we had a paper that kept us informed of the issues of local importance. They presented timely information and happenings and the paper was a joy to read. When the paper changed hands from the Ramsey family, we believe Tim became The Star!

The trend now is USA Today articles are being published in The Star and even The NewsHerald. They have very little importance to us locals other than to fill the 12 or so pages each week. Even obituaries are not timely?

Whatever the future holds for Tim and his family we wish them the very best and “thanks” to him for being an important member of our community.

Best to all!

Sincerely,

Bo Williams

Beacon Hill