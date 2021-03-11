Dunn: 'For the People Act' tramples on Constitution

By Neal Dunn Guest Columnist

On Wednesday evening, the House voted to pass the “For the People Act.” Do not let the name fool you. This bill was for the politicians, not the people.

It’s deeply concerning that the House continues to pass (in party-line votes) large bills that from the surface look like they’re in the nation’s best interest, but are actually riddled with special interests and ways to put your money in the pockets of D.C. politicians.

House Democrats want to control our elections and our free speech. Frankly, they have no business sticking their noses in our elections. I’m sick of watching as Democrats continue to trample on the Constitution.

D.C. politicians should never be put ahead of the people. You sent me here to represent you, not myself.

The House Democrats’ election reform bill passed the House on Wednesday evening by a party-line vote of 220 to 210. Among its most egregious provisions, the bill:

Uses taxpayer money to directly fund congressional political campaigns.

Gives away $25 to every individual in the U.S. to donate to the candidates of their choice.

Nullifies existing state election laws in favor of federal mandates in direct opposition to the U.S. Constitution in areas such as voter registration, absentee ballots, and ballot integrity measures.

Restricts a state’s ability to maintain their own voter rolls and ensure their accuracy.

Mandates that states automatically register 16- and 17-year-olds to vote.

This bill was nothing more than an effort by D.C. politicians to meddle in our elections. Florida did an outstanding job in 2020 of efficiently and effectively counting ballots. The last thing we, or any other state needs, is Washington politicians sticking their noses in our elections.

I’m deeply disappointed in this bill. Congress should be working to restore confidence in the election process, not making elections more difficult – and certainly not finding new ways to use your money for their benefit. This is shameful. Americans deserve better.

Neal Dunn (R-Panama City) has served as the U.S. Representative for Florida's 2nd congressional district since 2017.