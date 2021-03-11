Fried: Don't restrict access to medical marijuana

By Nikki Fried Guest Columnist

On Tuesday, ahead of a Florida House Committee hearing on HB 1455, a bill which would create a THC cap on medical marijuana, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried released a new video, urging Floridians to oppose the legislation and sign a petition organized by Florida for Care against the effort.

If signed into law by the governor, HB 1455 would place an arbitrary cap on THC, limiting the medicine’s impact and creating a new tax on patients. The bill would also reduce the quantity of medical cannabis that a patient can legally possess and ultimately force sick patients to the illegal market. The restrictions proposed in this bill also prevent physicians from advertising their services to patients, negatively impacting both doctors and patients.

Fried and Florida for Care are urging Floridians to sign the petition against this bill to send lawmakers a message in opposition to efforts to restrict access to the state's medical marijuana system. The petition can be found here: FloridaForCare.org/NoCaps

The following is a transcript of Fried’s video:

Florida, this is important.

Governor DeSantis and his allies are trying to destroy medical marijuana — and we’ve got to stop them.

I’m the only Democrat who’s campaigned on this and won statewide. The people have spoken: marijuana is medicine. Since taking office, we’ve legalized hemp for farmers and expanded access to medical marijuana, creating jobs and improving the health of Floridians.

And if I had my way, we’d legalize it for adult use and expunge the records of anyone convicted of a non-violent marijuana-related offense. But right now House Bill 1455 is trying to cap THC levels and create new marijuana taxes.

While other states, like Virginia, are legalizing marijuana, Republicans in Florida are trying to turn back the clock — despite 71 percent of Floridians — a huge, bipartisan margin, voting to expand access.

So, stand with me. Sign our petition to rip up House Bill 1455 by its roots and let’s send a message: decisions on treatment are between doctors and patients, not politicians.

Fort Lauderdale attorney Nicole Fried is the 12th Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and currently the only Democratic statewide elected official in Florida.