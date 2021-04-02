Ausley: Budget calls for small county funding

By Loranne Ausley Guest Columnist

Week 4 has come to a close and it has been a busy one. I started the week off in the select committee on pandemic preparedness and response, where we heard from business associations and organizations about the ongoing recovery process and how we can help our businesses build back better.

All of our committees are hearing a good number of bills on a range of topics including two bills related to electric vehicles. With these bills, Florida is taking important steps towards building the charging infrastructure necessary to support the growing demand for electric vehicles. I am encouraged to see Republicans and Democrats working together to bring Florida in line with other states around electric vehicles. I am hoping for a similar level of bipartisanship on issues related to water, climate and resiliency.

This week we began the budget process for fiscal year 2021-22. This is the first step in a process that will likely last until the end of session. On Wednesday, we saw the first set of initial budget numbers that will come before the appropriations committee next week. While I am encouraged by my initial review, there are some definite points of concern which we will be watching closely. I have heard from many of you with regards to programs like SCRAP and SCOP - the programs that help fund small county road projects. Please know that I am working hard to remind my colleagues how vital these and other similar programs are to our small fiscally constrained counties.

We had several bills up for consideration this week and you can follow those and all legislative progress at www.flsenate.gov/Session. The next few weeks are sure to be full of moving legislation and budget items, so please be sure to follow our social media channels.

Please keep in touch with your concerns and your positions on upcoming legislation and let us know if you need assistance with a state agency. Email to Ausley.Loranne.web@flsenate.gov or telephone 850-487-5003.