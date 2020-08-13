PSJ's Alexander signs to play soccer at Trinity Baptist

The Star

A year off the pitch was enough to Port St. Joe’s Ebony Alexander.

After taking a year post-high school to pursue an academic track that did not permit the opportunity to continue to play soccer, Alexander found in Trinity Baptist College a perfect fit.

She could continue her career in soccer, continue her faith-based path to adulthood while advancing her education.

“They gave me a chance to play soccer again,” Alexander said of Trinity Baptist, which is located in Jacksonville and competes in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association.

“They also offered me an opportunity for spiritual growth and the community at the college was great.”

Alexander graduated from Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School in 2019 as one of the most prolific scorers the Lady Tiger Shark program has seen.

Each of her final three years of high school, she led the team in scoring.

Alexander tallied 17 goals and 12 assists for 46 points as a sophomore (only two other teammates reached double digits in points), added 11 goals and 14 assists as a junior and tallied 20 goals and 10 assists as a senior.

And that was just the high school season.

Alexander also competed on an elite traveling team, one year competing in a global tournament against some of the best teams in the world in that age group.

Mixed together it was more than enough to get her noticed by a number of colleges, from as far away as MIchigan.

“There were a lot contacting me, especially after my junior year,” Alexander said.

None, however, could offer Alexander the academic path she was pursuing at the time.

The year away from soccer was difficult, she acknowledged.

“It was hard but God gave me another opportunity,” Alexander said.

She also greased the academic wheels a bit.

Alexander switched her academic major to business management.

“It is broader, there are more opportunities (in the work place) with that kind of degree,” Alexander said.