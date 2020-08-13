Griffin signs baseball scholarship to Enterprise State

The Star

Principal and former coach Josh Daily described Kelvin Griffin as the toughest kid to come through Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School during the past 12 years.

This reporter will take it one step further: in nearly three decades of covering high school sports, Griffin is one of the toughest student-athletes upon which eyes have been laid.

This is a 5-foot-6, 135-pound athlete who played a ferocious defensive end and running back for the Tiger Shark football team.

However, Tuesday night was about baseball and a scholarship Griffin signed to play this coming year at Enterprise State (AL) Community College.

“Baseball was what I always wanted to play,” Griffin said, noting he’s had a ball and glove in hand since his earliest memories.

Griffin heads to Enterprise after a somewhat circuitous path.

First contacted by the coaching staff as a junior, Griffin’s hurdle was the lack of an available scholarship.

With a 3.98 GPA, Griffin could attend any school in Florida on a full-ride and considered walking on at Chipola.

But, Chipola lacked dorm space and Griffin was not interested in living off campus.

A phone call back to coaches at Enterprise proved fortuitous as a scholarship was suddenly available.

Tuesday night in front of teammates and friends Griffin signed on.

“They are getting a guy who is high energy, works hard and won’t be out-hustled by anybody,” said Port St. Joe coach Ashley Summerlin.

“I am excited about the opportunity for him to go forward. He’s earned himself two more years of baseball. And if he works hard, he has the chance to earn two more.”

The signing was something of a stars-aligning situation.

Two Tiger Shark baseball players have signed scholarships this year.

John Austin Gee signed with LaGrange University where Summerlin played his final two collegiate years after spending his first two years at Enterprise State.

For Griffin, who signed as a catcher, which he has played at the varsity level since eighth grade, is focused on his body, especially expanding it.

“I am looking to see how my body can develop,” Griffin said. “I want to get bigger, faster and stronger.

“This is truly a blessing.”

Beyond Enterprise, if a scholarship to a four-year school is not in the cards, Griffin hopes to walk on at Florida State University.

His life hopes entail becoming a math teacher or engineer, maybe even coming back to Port St. Joe to teach.