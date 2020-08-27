Shark cards to be sold Saturday by PJHS athletes
Star Staff Report
Varsity and junior varsity Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football players will be out in the community selling Shark Cards this Saturday.
Each player will be in the community going door-to-door. Shark Cards are $10 each, and have tons of savings at local businesses.
Help support the 2020 Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. football program and local businesses by buying a card.
The football teams would like to thank all the businesses that are participating this in our fundraiser!
And, after a day of selling cards, the Tiger Sharks will scrimmage under the lights at 7 p.m. ET in Shark Stadium