Shark cards to be sold Saturday by PJHS athletes

Star Staff Report

Varsity and junior varsity Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School football players will be out in the community selling Shark Cards this Saturday.

Each player will be in the community going door-to-door. Shark Cards are $10 each, and have tons of savings at local businesses.

Help support the 2020 Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. football program and local businesses by buying a card.

The football teams would like to thank all the businesses that are participating this in our fundraiser!

And, after a day of selling cards, the Tiger Sharks will scrimmage under the lights at 7 p.m. ET in Shark Stadium