Young Wewa anglers compete in high school kickoff

Star Staff Report

The B.A.S.S. High School kickoff tournament jump-started a new year of fishing for the Wewahitchka BASS Fishing Club.

Four two-man teams traveled to the tournament last weekend at Trout Creek on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville.

Teams from across Florida, and a few from Georgia, were included in the 120-team tournament.

The Wewahitchka teams are competing in the North Region Trail series which includes two tournaments on the St. Johns in Palatka and two on Lake Seminole in Sneads.

Teams must finish in the top 15 for the season to qualify for the state tournament on Lake Okeechobee in June.

“The teams had a great time and caught fish,” said Coach Brooke Wooten.

The Wewahitchka team of Caden Wooten and Hayden McDaniel finished 16th.

The Wewahitchka teams: Caden Wooten/Hayden McDaniel (Senior Division); Caleb Cooper/Zeke Cooper (Senior Division); Maddox Melvin/Cason Reynolds (Junior Division); and Cole Bailey/Walker Bailey (Junior Division).