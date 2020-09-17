Lionfish Challenge 2020 update – Sept. 11
Numbers update
As of this week:
641 people have registered.
157 people have submitted lionfish (150 recreational, seven commercial).
12,580 lionfish submitted.
48 checkpoints for recreational participant submissions.
Recent Mini-Challenge Winners
Most Lionfish between Aug. 21 – Sept. 1
Prize - $500 cash
Commercial – Isidoro Bedoya – 174 pounds of lionfish
Northwest – Bob Gamble – 61 lionfish
West – Jennifer Ford – 105 lionfish
Northeast – Russell Peters – 705 lionfish
Southeast – Shane Rasch 241 lionfish
Recent Raffle Winners
Sept. 2
Reef Ranger’s customized FWC lionfish long-sleeved Dry Fit shirt and 10L dry-bag
Luke Byous
France Mer
Upcoming Raffle Drawings
Sept. 16 – two winners
Sept. 30 – two winners
Oct. 14 – four winners
Oct. 28 – four winners
All qualified participants (submission of 20 lionfish or 20 pounds for commercial) will be entered into drawing.
Background
The Lionfish Challenge rewards lionfish harvesters with prizes for their lionfish removals. The participant who harvests the most lionfish will be crowned the Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. The Challenge also has a tiered prize system that allows everyone to be rewarded for their removals. The more removals, the more prizes you win. A new component this year are monthly Mini-Challenges. The winners will be announced each month and rewarded with substantial prizes.
Sign up and learn more today by visiting MyFWC.com/Lionfish.
