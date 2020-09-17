Big second quarter leads Vernon to easy win over PSJ

Star Staff Report

A 28-point second quarter propelled Vernon to an easy 56-19 over Port St. Joe last Friday night.

The win came in the season-opener for Vernon.

After beating Marianna on the road to open the season, the Tiger Sharks (1-1), will host South Walton for 3 p.m. ET Saturday, the game moved back due to impacts from Hurricane Sally.

Homecoming will be held at a later date.

Of the eight regular-season games before the Sunshine State Conference North playoffs, Friday’s is the final home game for Port St. Joe.

The Tiger Sharks will be on the road the following four weeks.

Last Friday, after the teams battled to an 8-7 score favoring the Yellowjackets after the opening period, Vernon lit up the scoreboard with four touchdowns in the second quarter.

Port St. Joe also scored but it was 36-13 at halftime.

Vernon pushed the lead to 50-13 at end of three quarters and with a running clock each team added a touchdown in the final period.

And the stats illustrated the final score.

After throwing for 328 yards and five touchdowns against Marianna, Port St. Joe quarterback Colin Amison, getting most of the attention from Vernon’s defense, was 11 of 26 for 124 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.

The Tiger Sharks, who lost their starting running back against Marianna, could muster only 17 yards of rushing on seven carries.

After amassing 372 yards of total offense against Marianna, Port St. Joe had just 141 yards of offense against Vernon.

On the defensive side, consider that after making 98 tackles, including 39 solo tackles, against Marianna the Tiger Shark defense had just 53 tackles, just 14 solo.