Gators pound Franklin County

Star Staff Report

Never bothering to throw the ball, the Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Gators ran for 503 yards and routed Franklin County 40-6 last Friday in the Gators’ home opener.

The Gators are 2-0 and head to Hamilton County, 0-1, this Friday.

Wewahitchka scored an early touchdown to lead after one quarter and added 12 in the second quarter to lead 19-0 at halftime.

The Gators stretched the lead with a touchdown and conversion in the third quarter and while the Seahawks scored a late touchdown Wewahitchka put up 14 more points in the final quarter.

Wewahitchka had six players carry the ball, with two going over 100 yards and Alex Williams leading the way with 203 yards on 11 carries, 18.5 yards per carry.

Williams scored three touchdowns.

Zay McDaniel added 153 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries (10.2 per carry).

Keegan Calhoun with 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries also eclipsed 10 yards per carry.

Treston Smith rushed six times for 58 yards, just shy of 10 yards per carry, Mario Cole rushed twice for 13 yards and Landon Hysmith had one carry for four yards.

The Gators averaged more than 12 yards a carry for the game.

Kicker Luke Hjort was five of six on PATs.

On the other side of the ball, the Gators also dominated, holding the Seahawks to under 200 yards (189) of total offense.

Quarterback Evan Stanley was just 3 of 23 for 56 yards, including a long of 41 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions.

On the ground, Franklin County rushed 31 times for 133 yards, 4.3 per carry.

Stanley led the Seahawks with 84 yards on 14 carries.