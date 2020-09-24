Area softball team aids hurricane victims

Star Staff Report

Gulf County members of the North Florida Flame travel softball team have been out in the communities of Wewahitchka and Port St. Joe collecting items for victims of Hurricane Laura.

North Florida Flame, based in Blountstown, includes 22 players ages 11-14 from Gulf, Franklin, Liberty and Calhoun counties.

The team plays year-round every other weekend between Panama City and Cordele, GA, practicing every week in Blountstown’s Sam Atkins Park.

This is the Flame’s third season of competing.

“Our main objective is to help prepare our young female athletes for life through cohesion, teamwork, leadership and above all else a winning attitude they can take with them long after softball,” said Clarissa Cooper with the Flame.

The players who assisted in the collection include Jaylan MIllender, Ana Pouncy, Emaleigh Williams, Jalynn Copeland, Cyianna Smith, Carleigh Cook, Laila Suber, Ashya White, Christina Clayton, Avery Cooper, Jalyan Badillo, Kloee Bailey, Kodibeth Bates, Tashira Black, Emma Dalton, Keersten Easter, Hailey Herndon, Jaylan Lago, Auburn Nunnery and Addison Silcox.