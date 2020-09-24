Gators lose first of the season on the road

Star Staff Report

Unbeaten Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School traveled to Hamilton County last weekend and lost its first game of the year 28-21.

The Gators (2-1) fell behind 14-0 in the first half and could not dig out of the hole, scoring twice in the fourth period to close within seven points for the final margin.

Alex Williams again led Wewahitchka’s offense, both in the air and on the ground.

Williams was 6 of 11 passing for 85 yards with a pair of touchdowns to go with a pair of interceptions.

Williams also rushed 25 times for 160 yards and a touchdown as the Gators rushed for 279 yards.

The Gators outgained Hamilton County 364-238 in total yards.

Zay McDaniel added 95 rushing yards on 21 carries for Wewahitchka and caught three passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Harley Redd caught one pass for 10 yards, Keegan Calhoun caught one for 13 yards and Mario Cole had a 13-yard reception for a touchdown.

The Gators will host Valiant Cross Academy (1-4) Friday night.