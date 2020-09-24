Tiger Sharks beat South Walton 50-49

Star Staff Report

Providing their most impressive offensive game of the season, Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School needed every yard and point in winning a wild one 50-49 over South Walton.

The game was moved to Saturday due to the rainfall from Hurricane Sally.

The Tiger Sharks (2-1) rolled up 526 yards of offense, 244 in the air and 282 on the ground in the best rushing performance of the season.

Port St. Joe also forced two turnovers and scored on special teams when Caden Turrell returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.

Aiden Gainer supplied the Tiger Sharks with a rushing game they had lacked thus far, carrying 10 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacob Hopper added another 98 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and Dorian Flemming carried 11 times for 75 yards.

Quarterback Colin Amison was 13 of 23 for 244 yards and four touchdowns and one interception, spreading the ball among five receivers.

Nick Jefferson caught four passes for 102 yards, Hopper caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown and Israel Goldsborough had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Laquan Zaccaro caught three passes for 38 yards and Dakota Quinn caught two for 12 yards.

The Tiger Sharks begin a four-week road trip Friday when they visit Springfield Rutherford.