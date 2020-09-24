Autumn Action golf tournament Oct. 11

Star Staff Report

The 14th Annual Autumn Action Golf Tournament will be held at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club on October 11 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. ET. This tournament benefits the High School High Tech Program of Gulf County. This is a career mentoring program for high functioning students with learning disabilities in Port St. Joe.

Throughout the year, students engage in many activities building employability skills and knowledge of career options. During the summer, proceeds from the golf tournament pay for summer internships where students are able to work in fields of interest such as the Turtle Conservancy, the St. Joe Golf Course, Pristine Pools, The Humane Society, the library and other businesses.

The Dyslexia Research Institute is the facilitator of the HSHT Program. Director Dr. Pat Hardman said, “Come out to the golf club and have a great day and do some good for the kids. The greens have been redone and the golf course is in great shape.”

We especially want to thank our tournament sponsor, the Murphy Family Foundation, and our Eagle Sponsor, Dewberry Engineers, for their support of the tournament. Many other businesses stepped forward to support our students.

The Autumn Action is a Scramble Golf Tournament with players of all skill levels welcomed. Cash prizes will be given for first, second and third places. Bill Cramer Chevrolet is sponsoring a Hole-in-One Prize of a 2020 Buick Encore. There will be prizes for men and women for Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole. Dinner will be provided after the tournament. Lots of door prizes available.

Call and register as an individual or register your team. Entry fee is $65 non-member and $55 member. Contact the Golf Club at 227-1757.

High School High Tech of Gulf County is funded by The Able Trust, Vocational Rehabilitation, The Alfred I. duPont Foundation and local businesses.