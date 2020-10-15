Gator ground game cages Bulldogs 61-35

The Wewahitchka Gators, both literally and figuratively, ran their season record to 5-1 Friday night with a resounding 61-35 victory over the Liberty County Bulldogs in Bristol..

The Gators amassed an eye-popping 707 yards, all on the ground, as junior Alex Williams and freshman Zay McDaniel split the total.

Williams toted the pigskin 20 times for 345 yards, while McDaniel had 23 carries for 319 yards. Treston Smith added 43 yards on six carries.

When it came time to carry the football into the end zone, Williams assumed that responsibility, scoring seven times. McDaniel added two more touchdowns, one on a rushing play, the other on a 67-yard kickoff return. Junior Luke Hjort nailed eight of his nine extra point tries.

Coach Bobby Johns’ squad doubled up on Bulldog scoring in each of the first three quarters, scoring 14 points to Liberty County’s seven, to amass a 28-14 lead at the half, and a 42-21 bulge going into the final stanza. The Gators’ 19 points in the fourth quarter, to the Bulldogs’ 14 put the finishing touches on the rout.

Defensively, Williams and McDaniel were workhorses as well, with the former tallying six solo tackles and two assists, and the latter five tackles and two assists. Harley Redd,, Keegan Calhoun and Joey Saleron each added four solos each, as the team amassed 35 solo stops, and 21 assists.

Thus far this season, the Gators have gone sparingly to the air, with Williams completing 12 of 22 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, with five interceptions. McDaniel has nailed one of two passes.

Williams’ rushing performance Friday night put him over the 1,000 yard mark, as he has gained 1,004 yards on 88 carries, his longest for 84 yards, which he achieved Friday night. He has 14 touchdowns for the year.

McDaniel has been nearly as prolific in securing yards, with 918 yards gained on 120 carries for the season. He’s also caught five of Williams’ passes, for 89 yards, in six games.