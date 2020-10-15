Tourney raises funds for High Tech summer interns

The Autumn Action Golf Tournament to raise funds for High School High Tech summer internships had a great turnout of golfers on a warm fall Sunday afternoon at St. Joseph Bay Golf Club.

It was one of the largest Autumn Action Tournament in 14 years, with 68 golfers ready for play.

The Ladies Golf Association of St. Joseph Bay Golf Club and Dyslexia Research Institute (HSHT) organize this benefit tournament.

Thanks go to the Murphy Family Foundation and Dewberry Engineers Inc. as the major sponsors of the tournament. The community also stepped up to support our High School High Tech students; over 30 local businesses and individuals made cash donations to the tournament. And 20 businesses donated items for door prizes. Special recognition goes to Ramsey’s Printing for the printing of the posters and other items.

Enough funds were brought in to pay stipends for the Summer Internship Program next summer which sponsors students to work for local businesses learning important work skills. The funds also pay for activities such as field trips and lunch meetings throughout the year.

First-place “Bragging Rights” were taken by Grant Rish, Ralph Rish, Trevor Seay and Cade Costin, with a score of 54. By the way, Cade is only 12 years old, a budding golf pro.

Second-place were Austin Horton, Brian Glass, Jacob Combs and Clint Moore, with a score of 60.

The third-place winners were Guerry Magidson, Tom Adams, Bo Springs and Zach Childs, with a score of 64.

Pat Hardman was the women’s Closest to the Pin, and Renee Wolfe had the Longest Drive for women. Clint Moore shot the men’s Longest Drive and Tom Adams shot Closest to the Pin for the men.

Bill Cramer Chevrolet sponsored the Hole in One Challenge, with a new Chevy Encore as the prize. Unfortunately, no player rode off in it.

Students from the High School High Tech Program, run by Dyslexia Research Institute and partially funded by the ABLE Trust and Alfred I. DuPont Foundation, worked the tournament, spending the day at the club registering players, setting up the tables, filling goody bags and anything else that needed to be done. They enjoyed lunch afterwards.

The students do this and other volunteer work in the Port St. Joe community during the year to earn the right to participate in the paid Summer Internship program. Robyn Rennick is the program director of the program, Dr. Pat Hardman is the CEO, and Lindsey Summerlin is the Port St. Joe High School school liaison.

High School High Tech and the Ladies Golf Association of the St Joseph Bay Golf Club want to express our deep appreciation for all the sponsors and players that made this tournament such a success.

The golf club staff could not have been any more supportive in making this the best tournament we have ever had. Thanks to the new pro, Jordan Arnold, and all his staff for an exceptional day.

The day ended with a great dinner by the Shaggy Bottom Supper Club, sponsored by Penelope’s Pet Shop.