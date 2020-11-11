Gortemoller, Forbes, Evans lead pace regional cross-country finishes

A pair of Port St. Joe juniors did the Tiger Sharks proud in Friday’s regional cross-country championship at Jacksonville’s New World Sports Complex.

For the Lady Tiger Sharks, Madelyn Gortemoller finished 30th in the field, with a time of 22:27.40. For the Tiger Sharks, Ricky Forbes ran 36th, with a time of 18:53.90.

The Wewahitchka boys squad was led by freshman Adin Evans, who was just four seconds behind Port St. Joe’s Forbes, with a 18:57.70 time that placed him 38th.

For the Port St. Joe girls, finishing in 54th place was junior Kristen Bouington with a time of 24:12.90, 11 seconds ahead of her teammate, seventh grader Katie Trochessett who ran a 24:23.40 for 56th place.

In 68th place was junior Emily Lacour with a 25:45.20 time, 21 seconds ahead of senior Savannah Burkett, who was 71st with a time of 26:06.90. Junior Zoe Gerlach was 78th with a 26:36.80 time.

For the Port St. Joe boys, sophomore Walker Chumney was 56th with a time of 19:50.00, ahead of teammate junior Parker Hicks who ran 66th with a 20:22.60 pace. Senior Noah Bareld was 78th with a 21:59.90 time, followed by freshman John Cullen who was 85th with a 22:35.60 finish and seventh grader Stratton Levins who was 87th with a 22:56.60 time.

For the Wewa boys, freshman David Rich ran 60th with a 20:01.30 pace and finishing 76th was freshman Jeffrey McGlon with a 21:36.10 time.

The Wewa girls were led by an 86th place finish by sophomore Bethany Jenkins, 28:02.00, seven seconds ahead of teammate eighth grader Haley Weston whose 28:09.90 time placed her 88th. Nest to finish was sophomore Kiera Desrosier with a 28:19.20 time.

In 94th place was eighth grader Riley Book with a 29:25.50 finish, followed by freshman Allie Archibald in 95th place, with a 29:27.70; a 97th place finish for eighth grader Katelyn Kemp with a 30:23.70; and a 98th place run for freshman Savana Mayhann, in 30:37.80.