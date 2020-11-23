Homecoming 2020: Back to the '90s

Special to the Star

Port St. Joe High School celebrated the annual homecoming festivities earlier this month, with 12 senior girls all vying for the queen.

After being postponed earlier in the season due to Hurricane Sally, the homecoming coronation was held Nov. 13, during the halftime of the Blountstown-Port St. Joe playoff game.

Senior Brooklyn Sheppard was selected the 2020 Homecoming Queen.

Also on the court were seniors Leanna Baumgardner, Savannah Burkett, Keydi Cruz, Zoe Gerlach, Allie Godwin, Chloe Jones, Kamaya Larry, Lanecia Larry, Gabrielle Nicodemus, Hannah Tomlinson, and Camille Trochessett,

The celebration took place all weekend with the theme 'Back to the '90s."