Homecoming 2020: Back to the '90s

Special to the Star

Port St. Joe High School celebrated the annual homecoming festivities earlier this month, with 12 senior girls all vying for the queen.

After being postponed earlier in the season due to Hurricane Sally, the homecoming coronation was held Nov. 13, during the halftime of the Blountstown-Port St. Joe playoff game.

The entire homecoming court graces the Cape San Blas lighthouse.
Port St. Joe 2020 Homecoming Queen Brooklyn Sheppard

Senior Brooklyn Sheppard was selected the 2020 Homecoming Queen.

Also on the court were seniors Leanna Baumgardner, Savannah Burkett, Keydi Cruz, Zoe Gerlach, Allie Godwin, Chloe Jones, Kamaya Larry, Lanecia Larry, Gabrielle Nicodemus, Hannah Tomlinson, and Camille Trochessett, 

Senior Leanna Baumgardner and her escort Caleb Wright
Senior Savannah Burkett and her escort Carter Dorsch
Senior Keydi Cruz and her escort Dorian Fleming
Senior Zoe Gerlach and her escort Kevin LaCivita
Senior Allie Godwin and her escort Judson Griffies
Senior Chloe Jones and her escort Austin Ard
Senior Kamaya Larry and her escort Michael Strickland
Senior Lanecia Larry and her escort Caden Turrell
Senior Gabrielle Nicodemus and her escort Josh Odom
Senior Hannah Tomlinson and her escort Max Covan
Senior Camille Trochessett and her escort Jacob Hopper

The celebration took place all weekend with the theme 'Back to the '90s."