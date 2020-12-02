Lady Tiger Sharks notch second win

The Port St. Joe girls basketball team traveled to Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach on Tuesday Nov. 24 for The Lady Indian Thanksgiving Blow Out.

The Lady Tiger Sharks were going in to the game 1-0, while West Florida 2-2.

West Florida took the lead in the 1st quarter 16-15, and at the half the Lady Jaguars led by just one, 24-23. In the third quarter Port St Joe found their good defense, and 15 points to West Florida’s seven. The fourth was still mostly Port St. Joe, scoring 13 to West Florida’s eight.

The Lady Tiger Sharks got their second win of the season, by a 51-39 score.

Sophomore guard Jae Lenox led the team with 17 points, six assists and three steals, while sophomore forward Mari Johnson was right behind with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and an assist, steal and a block.

Junior center Amani Jones scored eight points, with nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Freshman guard India Gant added four points, seven rebounds, one block and three steals, while junior guard Jahneese Brathwaite tallied four points, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Junior forward Mimi Larry rounded out the scoring with two points, and a rebound, assist, block and a steal.

The Lady Tiger Sharks’ next game is at Graceville in the Red Hot Classic this Saturday, Dec. 5 as they face a top-notch rival in Holmes County at 11 a.m.

Both Port St. Joe and Holmes County reached the Final Four in Class 1A last year. Holmes was beaten by Hawthorne in the semifinal game, and the Lady Tiger Sharks lost to Hawthorne 33-32 in the title game.