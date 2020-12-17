PSJ girl hoopsters keep winning

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled to Bristol on Tuesday, Dec. 8 to take on the Lady Bulldogs of Liberty County, which was breaking in their brand-new gym, part of their newly built school.

Port St. Joe took a 11-7 led in the first, and expanded that in the second quarter to 30-13 halftime lead. In the third, Port St. Joe outscored Liberty County 15-7, and by the end the Lady Tiger Sharks had spoiled the opening of the new gym, with a 54-30 win.

Junior Amani Jones led the team with 16 points and 17 rebounds, plus two assists, a block and a steal. Junior Shadavia Hudgins had 11 points and 3 rebounds, with a pair of assists and a pair of steals.

Freshman India Gant had 9 points and 5 rebounds, plus 3 assists, two blocks and two steals. Junior Jahneese Brathwaite tallied 8 points, six steals, four assists and a pair of rebounds.

Sophomore Mari Johnson added 7 points and 8 rebounds, and grabbed 9 steals. Freshman Ty’Shawn Shackelford added 3 points, 2 rebounds and a steal, and freshman Zhyion Quinn 1 point, two rebounds and 2 steals.

On Friday at Blountstown, coach Kenneth Parker’s squad cruised to a win.

In the first quarter Port St. Joe jumped out to a 16-12 lead, which by the half had grown to a 30-17 margin. In the second half it was all Port. Joe, as they went up by as many as 35 at one time, which meant the clock does not stop running. The Lady Tiger Sharks came home with a 54-24 victory.

Sophomore Jae Lenox led the team with 19 points, 8 assists, a pair of rebounds and 1 steal.

Johnson pitched in 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and a block, while Jones added 10 points and 13 rebounds, plus a pair of assist and a pair of steals.

Gant downed 8 points and 5 rebounds, plus 2 assists, 3 steals a 1 block. Brathwaite scored 3, plus grabbed a rebound and had an assist, and Hudgins scored 2, and grabbed 3 rebounds and 1 assist.

Due to COVID-19 the game against Bozeman was cancelled on Monday, Dec. 14, with the hope to reschedule in January. Port St. Joe first home game on Friday, Dec 18 vs county and district rival Wewahitchka was also cancelled.

Saturday Dec 19 will be the annual Gulf County Classic held in The Dome, with games starting at noon. The Lady Tiger Sharks will be playing at 4:30 p.m. that afternoon against Florida High.

The Classic starts at noon with Holmes County squaring off against Bay High, and at 1:30 p.m. it’s Blountstown vs. Rutherford. At 3 p.m., Gadsden County takes on Chactow.

Come out and watch some good girls basketball played. Admission will be $7.