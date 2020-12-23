FCA cheerleaders secure wins in Biloxi

By Cassie Studstill Guest Writer

The Forgotten Coast Athletics Junior Level One Leatherbacks and Junior Level Two Diamondbacks competitive All-Star cheerleading teams spent a Sunday earlier this month in Biloxi, Mississippi at the WSA American All-Star Biloxi competition.

Each placed first in their respective levels and receiving a full paid bid to The ONE Cheer and Dance Finals Southeast and Level Legends.

Forgotten Coast Athletics Gym owner Stephanie Peterson said both teams had incredible first-place performances with zero deductions missing all-level Grand Champion status against a level four team by only two-tenths of 1 percent.

“My heart is so full tonight!” she said. “I am beyond proud of our athletes and coaches. Thank you for trusting and believing in our dream. This sport is very difficult, and it takes a village to bring home this win! Thank you for choosing FCA; I am forever grateful!”

It does indeed take a village. While the Forgotten Coast Athletics Cheerleading program consists of talented, driven, and dedicated student-athletes and has grown significantly over the last several years as they pyramid toward each win, it is our dedicated boosters and sponsors that deserve a solid round of applause.

This year, FCA Cheer Boosters, Inc., a 501c3 charitable organization, has raised approximately $6,300 toward its annual $20,000 goal.

Angela Hopper, president of FCA Cheer Boosters, is excited about the boosters’ annual t-shirt and corporate sponsorship fundraiser, citing it as the largest each year.

“Our corporate sponsors love these t-shirts because they can support a good cause while increasing their visibility in our community and beyond each time they are worn,” said Hopper. “These competition t-shirts are also sold to community members and parents who wear them proudly, not only to each competition throughout the year.

“The high-quality production resists fading, and both athletes and parents continue to wear them beyond each season and will for years to come!” she said,

If you are interested in purchasing a t-shirt or becoming a Forgotten Coast Athletics Cheer Boosters Member, a corporate or individual sponsor, or to join our mailing list, please email sponsor@fcacheerboosters.com.