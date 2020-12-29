Seminoles shoot down Lady Tiger Sharks

A top-ranked Class 3A school was too much for the Lady Tiger Sharks varsity basketball team earlier this month.

Port St. Joe hosted Florida High Dec. 19 in the Gulf County Classic.

Florida High jumped out to a 25-13 led in the first quarter and then the Lady Seminoles took their #1 ranking in 3A to a 31-20 halftime lead. In the third Florida High outscored the Lady Tiger Sharks 11-9 to keep the lead at 43-29, and then scored 17 to Port St. Joe’s 19 in the fourth quarter, to secure a 60-48 victory.

Sophomore guard Jae Lenox scored 21, with three rebounds and three assists, while sophomore forward Mari Johnson tallied 12, pulling down 18 rebounds, with three blocks and two assists.

Junior forward Mimi Larry tallied six points, with six rebounds and three assists, while junior guard Jahneese Brathwaite scored six, with two assists and one rebound, and junior Shadavia Hudgins two points, two rebounds and two assists.

The Lady Tiger Sharks played Tuesday and Wednesday at the Christmas Classic at Arnold, and are at home Tuesday evening against Liberty County and at Rutherford Thursday afternoon.