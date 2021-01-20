'Cancelled' Lady Tiger Sharks secure Marianna win

Cancellation was the theme for the week for the Lady Tiger Sharks.

The Thursday, Jan. 14 game at Bay High was canceled, and then Gadsden County canceled the Jan. 16 game, and the Jan. 15 game was moved to Marianna in front of their student body.

Port St. Joe traveled to Marianna to take on the Lady Bulldogs, intent on avenging a loss to Marianna over the holidays at Arnold.

Port St. Joe jump to a 8-2 lead in the first and by the half was up 20-8. Marianna outscored the Lady Tiger Sharks 20-15 in the second half, it just wasn’t enough to overtake Port St. Joe, and the Gulf County squad won 35-28.

Junior Mimi Larry led the team with 12 points, three rebounds, a block and a steal. Sophomore Jae Lenox tallied nine point, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Junior Amani Jones added eight, snared 13 rebounds, and had a pair of assists, three blocked shots and one steal. Freshman India Gant scored four, grabbed nine rebounds, with one assist, a steal and two blocked shots. Sophomore Mari Johnson scored two, grabbed foru rebounds, blocked two shots, stole the ball twice and had one assist.

The Lady Tiger Sharks are slated to play Friday, Jan. 22 at home against Bozeman, and Saturday afternoon at Niceville.

On Monday, the girls are at home for a rematch against Marianna, and then on Thursday, Jan. 28 host North Bay Haven.